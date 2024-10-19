Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 0.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,084,000 after purchasing an additional 283,344 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,744,000 after purchasing an additional 221,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,882 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $72,455,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LULU opened at $291.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

