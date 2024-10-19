Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $21,970,000. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.1% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $369.56 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $255.22 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

