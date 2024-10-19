Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Shares of CVR stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $21.19.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
