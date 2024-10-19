Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.75. 5,208,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,706,832. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The firm has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

