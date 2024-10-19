CHB Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.47.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $188.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The firm has a market cap of $333.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

