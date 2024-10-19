Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.02 and last traded at $63.89. 750,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,312,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,822,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 12.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 238.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

