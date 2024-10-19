Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.83 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $437,543.49 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 555,000,349 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 554,975,700 with 503,096,142 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.32977712 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $748,273.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

