Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 23645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Centamin Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.26.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

