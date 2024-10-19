Celer Network (CELR) One Day Volume Hits $3.32 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $99.12 million and $3.32 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,763,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

