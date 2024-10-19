CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$92.00 to C$98.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CCL Industries traded as high as C$83.61 and last traded at C$83.56, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.53.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.11.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,875. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other CCL Industries news, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$36,875. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$76.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,155,915.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,781 shares of company stock worth $9,405,624. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

