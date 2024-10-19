CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

