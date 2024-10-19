Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Trading Up 15.5% – Should You Buy?

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,542,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,671% from the average daily volume of 87,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Catheter Precision Trading Up 103.1 %

Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.57) EPS for the quarter. Catheter Precision had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 2,176.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Catheter Precision, Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catheter Precision, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) in the United States. The company’s lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catheter Precision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catheter Precision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.