Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $71.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Carter's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carter’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.