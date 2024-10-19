Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CARR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $2,019,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

