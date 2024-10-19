CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

Get CarMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 209,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.