CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $795,812.16 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $795,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,821 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,340.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.4 %

CARG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.58. 348,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,967. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 3,512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 467,042 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,567,000 after acquiring an additional 228,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $4,222,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,978,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

