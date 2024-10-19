Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.98 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 218.50 ($2.85). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 27,248 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNE
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.