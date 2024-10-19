Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.98 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 218.50 ($2.85). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 27,248 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.15 million, a PE ratio of -509.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.29.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

