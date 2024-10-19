Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $155.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.90. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.