Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,870 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.89% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $117,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,974,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 549,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 533,784 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

