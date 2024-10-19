Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $34,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

