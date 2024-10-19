Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,506 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $201.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

