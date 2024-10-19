Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 92,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.