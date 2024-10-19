Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

QQQ opened at $494.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.82. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

