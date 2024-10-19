Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $30,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 95.6% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.