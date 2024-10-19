Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,815 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,631,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,094,000 after buying an additional 2,275,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.