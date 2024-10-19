Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CP opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.