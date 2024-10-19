Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.31 and last traded at $56.31, with a volume of 121423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cameco by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

