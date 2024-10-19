Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as high as $7.27. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 106,282 shares changing hands.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
