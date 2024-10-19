Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as high as $7.27. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 106,282 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

