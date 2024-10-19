Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.28). Approximately 431,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 65,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.35).

The firm has a market cap of £72.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,654.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.06.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

