Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,746.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $374.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,185. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.81 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.67 and a 200-day moving average of $322.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.79.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

