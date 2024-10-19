Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.58. 7,373,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

