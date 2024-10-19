Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $552,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after buying an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after buying an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.