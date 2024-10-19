Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,064,000 after buying an additional 631,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $225.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,047,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,562,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

