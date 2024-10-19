Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $192,000 Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Interface by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TILE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 299,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

In other news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $54,413.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,350.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,158 shares of company stock worth $1,658,912 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

