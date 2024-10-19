Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $776,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.50. 1,996,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.