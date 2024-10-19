Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 1,219,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,823,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
Bushveld Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £9.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,210.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63.
Bushveld Minerals Company Profile
Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.
