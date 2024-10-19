Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

BRKR opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

