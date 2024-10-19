Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 45.16 and last traded at 44.98. Approximately 592,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 308,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at 41.15.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of 39.39.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

