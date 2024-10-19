Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,141.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $179.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

