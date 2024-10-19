Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

BMY stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

