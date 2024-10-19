Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Shares of EAT opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $93.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brinker International by 32,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

