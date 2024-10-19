Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.96. 5,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Bright Health Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

