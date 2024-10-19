Brett Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Billion (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Brett has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $75.69 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Brett has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000104 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.94 or 0.00250404 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.11096745 USD and is up 5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $84,122,165.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

