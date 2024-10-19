Brett Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.05 Billion (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Brett token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Brett has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $57.95 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Brett has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

About Brett

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.11096745 USD and is up 5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $84,122,165.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

