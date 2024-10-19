Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$18.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$383.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$14.45 and a 1-year high of C$18.10.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- What is a support level?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.