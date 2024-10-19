Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$18.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$383.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$14.45 and a 1-year high of C$18.10.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.