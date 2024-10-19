Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $5,000.00 at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,130.18.

BKNG opened at $4,350.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,980.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,820.86. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,394.95. The firm has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.50%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Booking by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

