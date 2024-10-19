Bobcoin (BOBC) 1-Day Volume Tops $324.67

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $324.67 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bobcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bobcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00250661 BTC.

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is twitter.com/2050_paris. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bobcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bobcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bobcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.