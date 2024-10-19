Blue Trust Inc. Sells 8,236 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 146,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFLV opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

