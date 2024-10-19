Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 885,092 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 719,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 422,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 456.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 513,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after acquiring an additional 421,210 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

