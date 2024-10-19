Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,251 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $66,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,588.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 115,964 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

